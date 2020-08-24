Mississippi firefighters to help battle wildfire in Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Colorado firefighters will get some help from Mississippi firefighters as they work to contain a wildfire in Western Colorado.
The Pine Gulch Wildfire has already burned more than 129,000 acres near Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission deployed 20 firefighters to lend a helping hand.
MFC Safety and Training Director Allen Stroud says the fire crews have been training for this moment and are ready to lend a helping hand.
“They have an opportunity to increase their experience,” Stroud said. “By going out there, not only are they gaining that experience but it makes them a better firefighter here at home. They can take that knowledge and experience that they gathered there and put it to use here to make them a better firefighter.”
The team is expected to help Colorado crews for 2 weeks.
