Mississippi firefighters to help battle wildfire in Colorado
The Pine Gulch fire is burning near Grand Junction, Colorado. (Source: KKCO/KJCT)
By Symphonie Privett | August 24, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 8:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Colorado firefighters will get some help from Mississippi firefighters as they work to contain a wildfire in Western Colorado.

The Pine Gulch Wildfire has already burned more than 129,000 acres near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission deployed 20 firefighters to lend a helping hand.

MFC Safety and Training Director Allen Stroud says the fire crews have been training for this moment and are ready to lend a helping hand.

“They have an opportunity to increase their experience,” Stroud said. “By going out there, not only are they gaining that experience but it makes them a better firefighter here at home. They can take that knowledge and experience that they gathered there and put it to use here to make them a better firefighter.”

The team is expected to help Colorado crews for 2 weeks.

