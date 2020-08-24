MDOT, emergency management agencies preparing for storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management officials and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are keeping an eye on the two systems in the Gulf of Mexico and preparing for any potential impact.
MDOT District 6 engineer Kelly Castleberry said they’re already preparing for storm surge on the Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
“We could get a lot of rain from these storms,” said MDOT District 6 engineer Kelly Castleberry. “You could have ponding on the roadway, you could have some areas where once the water begins to come it could inundate and flood.”
Castleberry said preparation for the storm is underway.
“We went ahead and began lowering the high mass lights and then we have along the Highway 90 corridor, we have a lot of traffic signals,” Castleberry said. “We have removed traffic controllers in the cities of Pass Christian and Long Beach.”
The department has also mobilized equipment in case it’s needed to clear roads. MDOT wants people to prepare now so they can be off the roads during the storms.
And if there is damage on the roads, understand it may take time for it to be cleared.
“They need to allow us a little bit of time to clear debris and trees of the roadway because we don’t do that until it’s safe for our workers,” Castleberry said.
Forrest County Emergency Management Agency Director Glen Moore said though Laura is on track to make landfall near Texas now, it could shift.
“So many times in the past two days the track has changed drastically over six ours, so we’re really not sure where she’s going to go,” Moore said. “So we’re asking people to take these next two days to go ahead and prepare for Laura.”
The Forrest County EMA is giving away masks this week ahead of the storms.
