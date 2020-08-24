Marco weakens to tropical storm; will impact Pine Belt later today

PINE BELT (WDAM) - What was Hurricane Marco weakened into a tropical storm overnight and is expected to make landfall in south Louisiana sometime Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.
Marco is already creating heavy rain and gusty winds for some areas in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast is currently under a tropical storm warning.
In the Pine Belt, rain will begin to pick up between 10 a.m. and noon as Marco’s rain bands get closer. As we move through the afternoon and evening, rain bands will move through the area with the potential for heavy rain and wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.
There will also be the potential for spin-up tornado. That threat will last from about noon through midnight, perhaps even later, depending on the final track of Marco.
On Tuesday, Marco clears, the area, but there will be some lingering showers and storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
As Tropical Storm Laura passes by to our south on Wednesday, we may see some extra chances for rain, and it may be a bit breezy. As of now, the area is not forecast to be directly affected by Laura.
By Thursday, Laura will pass by to our west, and we may have to deal with extra showers at that point. But again, direct effects will be minimal. It may be a bit breezy, but hurricane-force conditions are not expected for our area.
As we head into the weekend, things get back to normal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 30% chance for afternoon storms.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.