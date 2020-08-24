Hurricane shelters open across state despite COVID concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, with potential effects on Mississippi.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storms making landfall.
Reeves and other state leaders have been encouraging Mississippians to prepare for the back-to-back storms. Whether you live near the gulf or inland, you should have a hurricane plan and a disaster supply kit with water, food and other essentials.
Shelters will be open across the state, but space will be limited due to COVID-19.
A Tropical Storm Warning is active in all three coastal counties. Tropical Storm Marco is set to make landfall in Louisiana.
Laura’s landfall is more unsure, as it is farther away and likely to make landfall near Wednesday.
MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel says there will be enough shelters for all, but urged people to find their own as a first option, as the congregation of people in shelters will increase the risk of COVID-19.
“In the times of COVID-19, congregate shelters are not ideal,” Reeves said. He says they are looking for other options, but will keep shelters open for now.
