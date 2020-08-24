Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man faces drug and gun charges after a weekend arrest.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 45-year-old Sanchez Duncan in a Monday news release.
Duncan was arrested in a hotel parking lot Saturday in Hattiesburg by officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Mississippi Department of Corrections, 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Duncan was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine with a firearm enhancement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $35,000.
