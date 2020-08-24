FCSO warns parents of marijuana-laced candies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - These candies aren’t what they seem. They are laced with tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.
“THC levels in these candies are over 20 times the amount an individual would consume in a joint,” said a news release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
Without taking a close look at the packaging, it could be easy, especially for children, to mistake these for normal treats.
According to the sheriff’s office, these illegal candies were seized recently during a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s department is reminding parents to keep a close eye on what their children bring home, just in case treats like these unknowingly fall into their hands.
In some cases, the laced candies have made children sick.
“These THC edibles have made the rounds across the country and, in one instance, led to two children being hospitalized after consumption,” the news release said.
