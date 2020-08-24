Bridge repairs underway in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Repairs are underway for a bridge located on the Buckatunna-Chicora-Clara Road which crosses the Chickasawhay River in Wayne County.
The bridge was one of 34 across the state that was deemed “deficient” in 2019 by the Office of State Aid Road Construction.
It will remain open while work is being done, which should be completed by next week.
District 1 Supervisor Hal Hayes says the goal is maintaining the integrity of the bridge in order to keep the public safe.
“We have fire trucks that have to travel this bridge, we have sheriff’s department that has to travel on it and we have the public that’s traveling it. We also have school buses that are traveling this bridge,” Hays said. “we want to make sure these bridges are made safe for the public and especially our school kids,” Hayes said. “We want them to have the same chances in life as we have by providing bridges that are safe for everybody to travel.”
The Office of State Aid Road Construction is a separate state agency that enforces federal guidelines for county and city-owned roads and bridges and does not report to the Transportation Commission or the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
