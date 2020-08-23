WCU cancel classes, close offices due to incoming hurricane

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University announced class cancelations and office closures at some of their campuses Sunday due to the pending arrivals of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Classes are canceled at the Tradition campus Monday, along with campuses offices being closed.
At the Baton Rouge campus, classes are canceled as well on Monday and Tuesday.
The Hattiesburg campus will have classes meet and offices open as scheduled.
WCU will monitor the weather forecast Monday morning and make more announcements about Monday night classes by the middle of the day.
If anyone has any questions, visit here for updates or call (601) 318-6051
