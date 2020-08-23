Showers and storms to develop overnight

Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Laura passes by to our south, we may see some extra chances for rain and it may be a bit breezy, but - as of now - the area is not forecast to be directly affected by Laura. By Thursday, the system will pass by to our west and we may have to deal with extra showers from Laura at that point. But again, direct effects will be minimal. It may be a bit breezy, but hurricane-force conditions are not expected for our area.