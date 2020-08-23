Showers and storms to develop overnight

Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms developing overnight. Temperatures will cool into the 70s after sundown.
Tomorrow, Hurricane Marco is forecast to make landfall during the afternoon along the Louisiana coastline. There is still a - very small - chance it slides more northerly and makes landfall along the Mississippi coast, but the impacts to our area won't really change either way.
Rain will begin to pick up between 10 a.m. and noon as the rainbands get closer. Then as we move through the afternoon and evening rainbands will move through the area with the potential for heavy rain, localized - brief - flash flooding, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and the potential for brief tropical tornadoes (usually weaker than EF1 and on the ground for less than a few miles). That threat will last from about noon through midnight. Perhaps even later, depending on the final track of Marco.
Tuesday, Marco clear the area and there will be some lingering showers and storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Laura passes by to our south, we may see some extra chances for rain and it may be a bit breezy, but - as of now - the area is not forecast to be directly affected by Laura. By Thursday, the system will pass by to our west and we may have to deal with extra showers from Laura at that point. But again, direct effects will be minimal. It may be a bit breezy, but hurricane-force conditions are not expected for our area.
Then as we head into the weekend, things get back to normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 30-percent chance for afternoon storms.
