Marco strengthens to category 1 hurricane

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Marco strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, the hurricane has produced maximum winds at 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts.
Hattiesburg poses a “limited threat,” as NWS says isolated power outages are possible late Monday afternoon through Monday night.
Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon. Scattered to numerous showers are expected across the area on Monday.
We will keep you updated as more information comes.
