Jones County EOC prepare residents ahead of storms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As weather officials continue plotting the track of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, the Jones County Emergency Operations Center says residents can expect at least some rain in the area this week.
“The weather service for our area is predicting one-to-three inches of rain for Marco and currently believe, it’s roughly the same thing for Laura,” Jones County EOC Executive Director Paul Sheffield said.
Sheffield says there is a limited threat of wind and flash flooding in Jones County.
“I would encourage all of our citizens here in Jones County to continue to pay attention to Marco,” Sheffield said. “Just because the landfall is not close to us, doesn’t mean we’re not going to get the effects. We’re close enough that if the track were to wobble one way or the other, we could receive some effects from this storm.”
With the current forecast, Sheffield says he doesn’t expect any creeks to overflow.
“I don’t expect us to have a lot of problems with our creeks,” Sheffield said. “It’s a good time of the year, the creeks aren’t real high right now.”
Even though there is some uncertainty about what exactly will happen in the coming days, officials are encouraging everyone to have an emergency preparedness kit ready, especially amid this pandemic.
“Take time to make sure you’ve got that,” Sheffield said. “If you’ve got the water and some food and then the radio for your notifications and then you’ve got your mask and your hand sanitizer, those are those basic things and the cash, and again the medication.”
Sheffield says they will have another update Monday after their National Weather Service call.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.