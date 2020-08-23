Hurricane preparation tips for homes in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparing your home for a storm can seem overwhelming.
The National Weather Service in Jackson breaks down a few things to remember when getting your home weather ready.
“One of the easiest things that people can do in advance of a tropical storm or hurricane around their house is to secure loose items outdoors such as lawn furniture, tables, chairs, umbrellas, those kinds of items, and anything that might happen to get blown around in strong winds and cause further damage to your cars or houses,” said Nicholas Fenner with the National Weather Service.
While you’re prepping the outside of your home, go ahead and inspect any land that’s on your property. Things like dead trees and limbs can quickly become a hazard with strong winds.
“The time before a storm is also a good opportunity to look at trees on your property, and if you have some weak trees that may be near a house or large branches that have either already died or look like they have a chance to go down, you know this is also a good chance to trim those and avoid damage around your property,” Fenner said.
Some residents around the Pine Belt got a head start on weather prepping. They’re following what officials have been saying all weekend, “Prepare now before it’s too late.”
“I think it’s better to be safer than sorry,” said Brooke Vandergriff, a Hattiesburg resident preparing for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. “I’ve definitely been in situations like I know I’m no stranger to tornadoes and stuff like that. I’m always prepped for tornadoes, but I know it’s a lot easier to be like, ‘Oh I’m glad we actually didn’t need the extra set of batteries.’ So, I’m glad sandbags were needed this time. It’s better to be more.”
