FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Marco set for Monday landfall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Marco continues to move north toward the Mississippi coast and is anticipated to make landfall along the LA/MS coastline during the day on Monday. It will bring heavy rain, gusty wind and the potential for flash flooding and a few tornadoes to south Mississippi. Tropical Storm Laura, behind Marco, is looking less likely to directly impact south Mississippi.
What to expect:
The National Hurricane Center forecast shows landfall by Hurricane Marco Monday afternoon. As it moves shore it will producer heavy rain, gusty wind and the potential for a few brief tropical tornadoes. The rain may last all day and into the overnight hours. Flash flooding is a concern, but there is still some question about how much rain Marco will actually produce for our area. The tornado threat will be for brief and weak tornadoes, not the kind that we saw on Easter.
For most of the area, this will not be a dramatic event. Heavy rain at times and wind gusts up to 35mph will be likely for everyone. And the chances for stronger wind and heavier rain will increase the closer you get to the coast. Places like Laurel and Hattiesburg may not see wind gusts higher than 50mph. Places like Poplarville and Wiggins may see gusts as high as 60mph.
The flooding potential will depend on the location of the heaviest rainbands, and that is an unknown at this point. But up to 6 inches of rain - or more - will be possible for some spots.
Beyond that, as Laura passes by to the south, it currently looks like any impact the area receives from Laura will be secondary to landfall.
Timing:
Rain picks up on Monday morning after 10 a.m. The rain and wind will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. Heavy rain and the threat of tornadoes will develop around noon and last into the overnight hours.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
