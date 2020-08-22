Warm with few showers in the area

Our weather today was warm but very few showers were observed in the area.
Of course, I know everyone is concerned about the tropics and what effect they may have on our weather early next week. It is still too early to tell what these storms will do but we’ll likely see tropical storm force winds and heavy rain starting on Monday through Wednesday or Thursday.
Make sure you have your supplies stocked up. Make sure your medicines are filled along with plenty of bottled water. As the storms get closer to us early next week our forecasts will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.