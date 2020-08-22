Save the Children vigil held in Laurel Saturday night

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Save the Children candlelight vigil was held at Laurel’s Sawmill Square Mall Saturday night.
The vigil was held to bring awareness to children that are hurting and suffering around the world to injustices.
Several Save the Children marches were held across the United States to shed light on child injustices.
Laurel’s vigil was supposed to be a scheduled march, however, it was not passed by the City of Laurel to happen.
The march is rescheduled for a later date in September.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.