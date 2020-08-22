USM soccer, volleyball postponed to spring

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There will be no women’s soccer or volleyball played on the campus of Southern Miss this fall.
Conference USA announced on Friday the postponement of fall team sports (with the exception of football) to the spring of 2021. The Board of Directors decision was influenced by the NCAA’s shift of Division I fall championships to the spring.
C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod sees this as an opportunity for C-USA schools to compete in conference championships and NCAA Championships in the spring.
“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships,” said MacLeod in a press release by C-USA. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Mohammed El-Zare is in his eighth season as the head coach of USM women’s soccer. West Jones grad Carly Mauldin and former Pearl River Community College assistant coach J.P. Valadares both joined El-Zare’s coaching staff this spring.
Southern Miss volleyball will have to wait a little bit longer to break in its new facility. Stephanie Radecki leads the Golden Eagles in her second season.
Conference USA plans to announce dates of competition and formats for the sports at a later time.
