Sorority hosts Laurel drive-thru voter registration drive

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held a drive-thru voter registration drive Saturday.
The Deltas, in partnership with Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, helped residents register to vote.
“The importance is to get them registered to vote, get them the information, get them the education so that they can utilize their right to vote,” President of the Laurel Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Libby Mcrae said.
Backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to those who had children and registered.
“It’s very important that we can get as many people registered to vote as possible. Not only for this election but for the local elections that will be coming after that,” Comegys said.
The voter registration drive was held at Boston Park and is one of many events the sorority puts together to educate and encourage people to vote.
“Your voice needs to be heard, in every election, not just November election, but every time there’s an election, you need to make sure that you’re at the polls to vote,” Political Awareness Committee Chair Shuanita Weathersy said.
Comegys says they had more than 125 bags of school supplies and thanks everyone who sponsored and donated items for the event.
