Preparing for next week’s storms in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency Saturday morning in wake of next week’s storms.
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura will have some impacts on Mississippi and with COVID-19 still a problem in the state, officials are saying storm shelters don’t need to be the first priority.
“You need to avoid a congruent shelter during this COVID pandemic as much as you can shelter will be made available to those who need shelters, but I want to reiterate to avoid those shelters if at all possible,” says MEMA Director Gregory Michel
Local storm shelters will be made available but officials want families to know that if you can avoid shelters, do so to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“The big push from MEMA is going to be if you can go stay with family, go to another part of the state where you got family, try to stay out of shelters. COVID-19 is still here. Its a lot of cases out there,” said Forrest County EMA director Glen Moore.
Hurricane preparedness kits need to be checked and updated now.
Jones County EOC director Paul Sheffield explains the items you need in your kit.
“Make sure your kits ready, make sure your plan has been dusted off, and that you’re ready to go. Make sure you have medication, make sure you have some money. You know if the power is out for a few days, then it can be really hard to use credit cards and debit cards. make sure you have your supply of water, make sure you have some shelf-stable food,” Sheffield said
Moore says they will be working closely with the American Red Cross on opening plans and will announce those plans to the community on Sunday.
The Forrest County EMA is providing masks and sandbags starting Sunday at 9 a.m., on-site, and at the Hattiesburg Fire Station #1.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.