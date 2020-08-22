Players of Pine Belt: Seminary’s Seth Gilmore ready for 4th season on offensive line

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sometimes, all it takes is just one look.
Take Seminary High School senior lineman Seth Gilmore.
As a young player finding his way on the football field, his coaches plugged the square-shouldered, stocky Gilmore into the offensive line.
“I’ve played it since seventh grade,” said Gilmore, Seminary’s “Player of the Pine Belt.” “They just put me there one game and I (did well), so they kept me there.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound Gilmore will slip into his familiar stance at offensive guard when the Bulldogs return from quarantine to kick off the 2020 football season.
“We’ve got some good senior leadership and most of our offensive line’s coming back this year,” Seminary coach Brian Rials said. “All of our offensive line, really, is coming back, so we’ve got some good experience up there that we’re going to be really leaning on.”
Gilmore, who also starts at defensive end for Class 3A Seminary, is back for a fourth season starting in the trenches.
“It’s crazy,” Gilmore said. “It went by so fast. It’s hard to believe, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Rials said Gilmore has been asset since he stepped on the field.
“Seth, he’s a senior (who) will be a four-year starter,” Rials said. “He wound up starting as a freshman for us on the offensive line and he’s just really grown, worked hard and gotten bigger and stronger.
“He’s one of those guys that when we have our district meeting every year, he’s always an all-district player and all-state lineman. We expect him to lead us on the offensive line and he plays defensive line, too. We’re expecting big things out of him this year.”
Seminary will be turning to new faces at many skill positions, including quarterback and running back.
“We got a new quarterback and some new skill guys that we’re expecting some big things out of,” Rials said. “I think they’re ready and we’ll give ‘em their shot.
“We’re able to do only so much right now without pads, getting the plays installed and schemes installed. We’ll be ready. The ones that can play, they’ll be ready to go. We know who can hit and who can’t most of the time anyway.”
Gilmore said he and his fellows up front will be ready.
“We’re very hard-working together,” Gilmore said. “We like to compete.
“You have to be focused. You have to have your steps right, get everything right so the play goes well. Working like a motor, pretty much.”
