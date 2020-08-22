Laurel awards $3.8M bid for sportsplex expansion project

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel has awarded a bid for Phase I of the Laurel Sportsplex expansion project.
Out of five bids received, Larry J. Sumrall Contractors, Inc. submitted the lowest bid of $3,828,338.00.
“It’s been probably 16 years since we’ve been working trying to get to this point,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “We awarded the contract to a local firm and we’re getting ready to get started. We have the World Series next year in July and we’re hoping this project will be finished by the World Series.”
Phase I of the expansion project will include four youth softball fields with access road, parking and other amenities.
