FIRST ALERT: Two systems enter Gulf, both may impact Pine Belt Weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two tropical systems are taking aim at the Gulf of Mexico. One will get into the southern Gulf Sunday, the other will arrive on Monday next the Florida Straits. Tropical Storm Marco will move north from the Yucatan and then drift west toward Louisiana as a Category 1 Hurricane. Tropical Storm Laura will enter the Gulf and move NW toward Louisiana as a Category 1 Hurricane.
What to expect:
Expect very few details about specifics. If you follow forecasts at WDAM, you know that our First Alert Weather Team is all about “Full transparency” with forecasting. And as of now, there are still a fair number of unknowns. So far, here is what we know to expect: Rain.
It looks like Marco may get close enough to bring rain into the area Monday and Tuesday. Then Laura, hot on Marco’s heels, brings a chance for rain - and even potential a landfall along the Mississippi Coast - on Wednesday.
Rainfall totals may exceed six inches in total between the two storms.
At least, that is the forecast as of now. Again, there are a lot of unknowns sadly. This is a rather complicated forecast. We are doing our best to remain as accurate as possible, even if that means waiting a bit longer to offer specifics. The confidence in the specific tracks for both storms is very, very low, given that there isn't much of a precedent for 'what happens' when two tropical systems are in the Gulf at the same time.
The only thing we do know is that the two storms will not merge to form one bigger storm. That isn't how the physics of our atmosphere works. Despite how Hollywood wants to make it seem.
Timing:
Rain picks up on Monday and Tuesday, sticks around Wednesday and Thursday. If we do see wind from these systems, it is going to depend on the track. and since we are still trying to nail that down as best we can, we don’t have much of a forecast to offer for wind at this point.
More Info
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
