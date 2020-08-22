DOUBLE TROUBLE: Two tropical systems forecast to impact Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parts of the Pine Belt are now in the Forecast Cone for both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. Take time now to get prepared for the potential for two landfalling tropical systems within 72 hours of one another.
What to expect:
The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm-force wind to begin on Monday as Marco moves closer as a hurricane. That will be accompanied by heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. Tornadoes are also a concern on Monday as the system passes through the area.
Then on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm-force wind again possible as Laura passes through as a hurricane. That will be accompanied by heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. Tornadoes are also a concern on Wednesday.
Rainfall totals may exceed five to nine inches by the time everything is said and done on Friday.
Timing:
Rain picks up on Monday and Tuesday, sticks around Wednesday and Thursday. How much wind, rain, and tornadoes we see from these systems will depend on the tracks. And since we are still trying to nail that down as best we can, we don't have much of a specific forecast to offer at this point.
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
