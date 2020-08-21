Tropical Storm Laura forms; one of two storms expected to impact Gulf Coast next week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura on Friday morning. It’s one of two storms expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen two cones overlap, much less take aim at the same area,” said WDAM Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie.
This double trouble in the Gulf is definitely a unique setup. Laura and Tropical Depression 14 look to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast early next week, possibly within 24 to 36 hours of each other.
Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression 14, soon to be Tropical Storm Marco, have a long road ahead of them before they reach the Gulf Coast. There are a lot of uncertainties and “if this, then that” scenarios that could come into play with how everything plays out.
The biggest hurdle will be Laura’s track.
It's going to pass very close or directly over the islands in the Caribbean, all of which have tall landscapes that tear apart tropical systems. If Laura can survive that, then it will be able to make it all the way. But, that is something that not all the models are showing just yet.
Tropical Depression 14, on the other hand, has a much easier path ahead of it. It will pass over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend before moving into the Gulf where, once again, the environment will be favorable for further development.
Once they both arrive in the Gulf, there is the possibility of them making landfall within a very short window of each other. As of now, it looks like different parts of the Gulf Coast, but things are still changing, so none of this is set in stone just yet.
Another thing to notice is that the tropical systems, while these systems are going to be very close to one another, will not merge into one massive system. The laws of nature and physics just won’t allow that to happen.
What would happen instead is that the weaker storm could orbit around the stronger system in a process called the Fujiwhara Effect. As of now, neither system is expected to do that, but it’s not something that’s outside the realm of possibility as the National Hurricane Center has mentioned in its morning discussions.
Either way, now is the time to prepare for whatever happens.
