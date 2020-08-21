Taylorsville football team quarantined due to COVID-19

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Another high school football team in the Pine Belt has been quarantined due to COVID-19.
Officials with the Smith County School District said the Taylorsville High School football team is quarantining after one person associated with the program tested positive for the virus.
At least four football teams in the area have had to quarantine or suspend their football programs because of coronavirus.
Seminary and Mount Olive both suspended their programs earlier this week after players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Northeast Jones football team was quarantined after three coaches tested positive.
The East Jasper Consolidated School District announced this week that all fall athletics and activities in the district have been canceled.
