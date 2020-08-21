Purvis man arrested on felony drug charge in Hattiesburg

By Renaldo Hopkins | August 21, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 11:34 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Metro Narcotics Agents and the Mississippi Department of Corrections assisted the Hattiesburg Police Department in arresting a Purvis man on felony drug charges Wednesday.

According to Ryan Moore, spokesperson for HPD, Tre Hartfield, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of May Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Harfield was found with 7.2 grams of cocaine when he was arrested.

Hatfield was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

