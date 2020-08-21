Parents react to East Jasper School District canceling fall sports

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The East Jasper County School District announced it will cancel all sports and activities this fall and many parents aren’t happy about the decision.
“Shocked, hurt, disappointed, amazed, frustrated, hurtful,” said Heidelberg parent Terion Jones.
That’s how Jones felt after hearing her 11th grade son would not be able to play sports this year at Heidelberg High School. Jones says sports are used as an outlet for many students at Heidelberg.
“Some play sports to get into college,” Jones said. “Some play sports to get off the streets. Some play sports just to play. We take pride in our school, we take pride in our kids. This is heartbreaking for them.”
Another parent, Katrina Clark, says her son is a senior and was hoping for the chance to get several athletic scholarships this year, but now, he won’t have the chance.
“He cried,” Clark said. “He wanted to give up. At least give our kids the chance to get a football scholarship or a basketball scholarship.”
Other parents we spoke with say they wish they had been allowed some input when it came to making this decision.
At this time, two East Jasper School District staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
