Nice this morning with more storms this afternoon

We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
This weekend will be partly cloudy with a few spotty showers with highs in the low 90s.
Next week, we will continue to monitor the tropics as what happens out there will dictate the weather here. So far both systems are not forecast to impact us directly, but we may see some indirect impacts. Please keep up with the forecast through the weekend as we get more data and information into the Weather Center.
But currently, next week is still in “wait and see” mode.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.