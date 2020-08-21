HPD arrest man on two felony drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on a pair felony drug charges Wednesday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Austin Barnett, 28, was arrested at his home on Venetian Way.
Officers confiscated 14 dosage units of LSD/acid, 7 dosage units of Oxycodone, 0.4 grams of met, 106 grams of marijuana and two firearms.
Barnett was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance while possession of a firearm, and was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
