Hattiesburg YMCA offers programs for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg YMCA is offering programs for students returning to school.
For Hattiesburg Public School District students in kindergarten through sixth grade, the YMCA is providing a safe environment for students to attend classes 100% virtually. The students will have assistance logging in each day and ensure that they are working on school lessons throughout the day.
The YMCA will pick up lunch from HSPD each day for virtual learners and provide an afternoon meal and snack for students.
After school work is complete, the students will be kept active with recreation activities on the playground and gym.
Once students return to the classroom on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 on an alternating schedule, the Y will continue to host students on their virtual days and pick up the other students each afternoon.
An after school program is also being offered for Oak Grove, Longleaf and Earl Travillion school students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
Students in Dixie schools will have access to the same program as well as a before school program. The Dixie bus picks up and drops students off at the YMCA each day.
