Detour to begin Monday on Evelyn Gandy Parkway I-59 Exit

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A big traffic note could impact drivers in the coming days.
Starting Monday, a detour will be open for the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit to M.S. Highway 42 on Interstate 59.
The detour will open around 9 a.m. and is set to last a week, weather permitting. This will close both Eatonville and Wesley Grant Road.
“We’ll be detouring traffic around the intersection of new 42 up here to where we can build a temporary connection,” said Richard Collum, Operations Manager for Dunn Roadbuilders. “Traffic will go all the way around the new frontage road, the West Frontage Road, cross River Road, take a left on the new East Frontage Road and tie back into Highway 42.”
As for time restrictions, officials say there should not be any extra traffic, as this is geared to help with traffic flow. But, the detour is about a mile and a half which could add about three extra minutes to your drive.
County officials say this is a big deal for Forrest County.
“This is the second biggest intersection in the state,” said Mike Slade, Forrest County Road Manager. “And, when we get through, it’s going to speed all the traffic up in Petal and 59 coming and going. We’re really blessed to have this in Forrest County.”
Slade is reminding drivers to be safe and use caution while navigating the detour.
“I just want the people to be careful and be mindful of the construction workers out here because they’re doing the best job they can and slow down,” said Slade.
Officials say the multi-million dollar road project is being paid for by the state.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.