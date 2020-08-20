WCHS football set to play home game Sept. 4 amid COVID-19 restrictions

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County High School will be playing their first home football game of the year on Sept. 4 in Waynesboro.
The War Eagles will be taking on the D’Iberville Warriors and the game will be played with the governor’s guidelines in place.
School officials are having to limit crowd sizes, and in order to do this, ticket sales will be limited to just the parents of student-athletes at this time.
Bubba Hathorn, supervising principal for WCHS, says tickets will go on sale a few days before the game in order to allow students to purchase them.
“What the plans are right now, for the D’Iberville game on Wednesday and Thursday of the week of the game, we will have a time allotted here at the school that the kids can come purchase two tickets for their parents.” Hathorn said.
“One of the other things that we’re looking at doing is opening our gates somewhere around 6:30 or 6:40,” Hathorn said. “So, basically we’re going to give them the tickets, the tickets will be numbered and we’ll come by as their parents come through here, we’ll check each child off.”
With social distancing measures being observed during the game, War Eagle stadium, which normally seats around 7,000, is expected to have only several hundred in attendance.
Money generated by ticket sales and concession stand purchases are used to support the needs of athletic programs on campus and school officials are hoping to see restrictions eased for future games as the number of COVID-19 cases decrease in the state.
