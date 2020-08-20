Sunbelt Credit Union cuts ribbon on Hattiesburg branch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunbelt Credit Union has opened it’s newest branch in the Hub City.
Located on Highway 49, this location will house all of the back operations of the credit union, such as collections, accounting, account services and the mortgage center.
“It was a consensus that we wanted to be kind of in the center of where everyone was driving to or from so that it made it easier for commuters to get to work,” said CEO Chris Hammond. “Hattiesburg seemed like the logical choice.”
This is the 11th branch for Sunbelt Credit Union, which is the fourth largest credit union in the state. The main building is located in Laurel.
