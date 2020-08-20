Public Service Commission creates Connect Mississippi Committee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Public Service Commission has created the Connect Mississippi Committee that will help identify internet connectivity challenges in the state.
The committee consists of representation from the areas of education, economic development and medical services.
“This committee will represent most all of the residential and business aspects of the state,” said Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell.
Members will identify practices in their specific sectors to best serve Mississippians in areas that have trouble with internet connections and speeds.
Telecommunications representative Christa Alexander says she’s very excited to be a part of this committee.
“Broadband is really important in today’s life,” Alexander said. “It’s no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity and COVID-19 has brought that front of mind for everyone. You need it for telehealth, teleworking, distance learning. Even going to school now, you don’t have a choice, you have to do everything online and carry on. I’m happy to be a part of the group that helps bring that to a reality for Mississippi.”
Maxwell says the COVID-19 pandemic played a huge part in bringing to light the issue of lack of internet throughout the state.
“Mississippi’s a rural state,” Maxwell said. “We had been preaching this before COVID-19. We’ve been working on it before COVID-19, but it just brought it to everybody’s attention. People nowadays can’t operate without the Internet and that is our main focus.”
The committee has 13 total members.
