JC’s Bobcat Math League postpones 2020 season

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As decisions are being thought out by health and education officials on how to safely have classes and a fall sports season, the Jones College Bobcat Math League has also weighed the options.
BML Commissioner and Jones College math instructor, Dr. Jessica Bunch, announced that this year’s math competition will be suspended after consulting with JC administrators in an attempt to protect the health and safety of high school students and JC college referees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are sad to embark on a fall without a season of Bobcat Math League competition. We will miss seeing the rivalry and support our high schools, coaches and players have for one another,” said Bunch. “We look forwards to continuing the Bobcat Math League competition when it will be safe for everyone involved - hopefully, in the fall of 2021.”
About 20 high school teams go to high schools across the Pine Belt with the goal of making the Bobcat Math League Finals in November.
Right now, the BML competition is being planned to return during fall 2021.
The competition launched during the fall of 2012 from the original, one-day Math Bowl competition in 2008.
JC hopes the math competition will be able to return when conditions are safe.
