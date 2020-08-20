‘Heart-wrenching’: East Jasper School District cancels all fall sports, activities

To our student body, student athletes, band members, cheerleaders, staff, administrators, and entire East Jasper community, we did not make this decision lightly nor without understanding and valuing the inestimable importance of sports and extracurricular activities in our students’ lives, in the development of their character and leadership skills, in the promotion of their social and emotional well-being and to our community at large. Some believe that our decision was rash and without just cause; however, I beg to differ. Who among us wants to be the conveyor or chooser of life and death? Who among us relishes the position in which our decision alone could ultimately determine whether a child lives to succeed in college, the military, or the world of work or instead is interred in an early grave? No one, I submit, who possesses a pure heart and desires a clear conscience. Indeed, this truly is the “High Road,”—albeit a lonely and painful one.