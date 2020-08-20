Goodyear clarifies policy: Political expressions remain prohibited in the workplace, support for law enforcement now allowed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEO and president of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company issued a statement in an attempt to clarify a policy regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.
According to CEO Rich Kramer, the slide presented during a diversity training session inside a Kansas Goodyear plant was created by an employee and not approved by Goodyear Corporate.
The slide in question indicated that attire promoting any type of political affiliation, as well as support for law enforcement, was not acceptable in the Goodyear workplaces.
While Kramer said the corporate policy asking employees to refrain from political expression on the job is longstanding, the workplace rule regarding the ability to express support for law enforcement has been revised.
“We have clarified out policy to make it clear associates can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities,” Kramer wrote.
The clarification from Goodyear’s CEO comes after President Donald Trump publicly called for a boycott because of the company’s policy when it comes to political epxression.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.