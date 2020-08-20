Forrest County safe rooms for schools near completion

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Board of Supervisors accepted a reimbursement of $600,000 from the state this week for safe rooms being built at county schools.
“All of Forrest County schools, including the agricultural high school and the five Petal schools, will all be receiving their own safe room for inclement weather,” said Board President David Hogan.
Ten of the schools already have completed safe rooms with two more to go.
“We should be finished in the very near future,” Hogan said. “In fact, we’re having substantial completion inspections as we speak, so it’ll be wrapping up.”
All of the students in the school must be able to get inside the room within five minutes.
“So if there’s a tornado, students and faculty will be able to get in these spaces during dangerous weather,” Hogan said.
The project is primarily funded by the federal government.
“90% by FEMA, it goes through MEMA and 10% match, then the school districts are each participating in it,” Hogan said.
Hogan says this is a valuable space for the districts to have.
“When inclement weather is coming to an area school, the students and faculty will be able to get in those safe spaces until the danger passes,” Hogan said.
He added that the safe rooms are big enough that the students can still social distance.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.