First Alert: Two tropical storms forecast to enter Gulf next week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Two tropical depressions are forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico early next week as tropical storms or hurricanes.
While neither are pointed toward the Pine Belt at this time, both will need to be monitored as the track of two systems so close to each other makes the forecast track, and intensity for each, much more uncertain.
What to expect:
This weekend, both systems will move toward the Gulf of Mexico, getting better organized and gaining strength along the way. Currently, Tropical Depression 13 is slated to become Tropical Storm Laura at some point Thursday. Tropical Depression 14 is pegged to become Tropical Storm Marco at some point late Thursday night or Friday morning.
But truly, it is unclear which one will gain enough strength and organization first to become a named storm.
The current forecast is for TD13 to become a Category 1 Hurricane as it enters the Gulf. The current forecast is for TD 14 to become a tropical storm as it enters the Gulf.
From that point, things become a bit more uncertain.
Timing:
Both systems are currently forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico between Sunday and Monday. Where they go from there is still not set in stone.
Currently, the forecast for TD13 is to move toward the northeastern Gulf and for TD14 to move toward Texas.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
