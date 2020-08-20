Charles H. Johnson Head Start returns to class virtually due to COVID-19

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Charles H. Johnson Head Start in Petal held a drive-thru meet and greet Wednesday and Thursday for students to meet teachers and receive school supplies as the center prepares to begin virtual learning.
School Administrator Patricia Coleman explains how COVID-19 plays a huge role in how they will be teaching this fall.
“PRVO [Pearl River Valley Opportunity] decided this school year, we would start off virtual,” Coleman said. “By being virtual, this is very new to the children, the parents and the staff. We wanted to do a little small meet and greet so the children and parents could actually see what would take place and who they would be zooming with.”
Each child picked up homework and class lessons at the meet and greet.
“What we decided to do is three different curriculums” Coleman said, “We’ll be doing the owl curriculums, the creative curriculum, and also Ready Rosie. So, parents will be able to log in, for the parents that didn’t have the technology we’re giving them tablets.”
Each Zoom meeting begins with teachers getting to know students and their parents.
Each session is 30 minutes and will be held two times a week.
“If a child is Zoomed on Monday, they’ll also be zoomed on Wednesday,” said teacher Jerhonda Carter “And we are trying to keep the times the same and that’ll be the same way with if a child is Zoomed on Tuesday, they’ll be Zoomed on Thursday. On those days that we are Zooming, we’re going over the activities that we went over the previous days or we are looking to see where that child or family might need help in.”
The Head Start center has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Health, so students and parents received masks for protection against COVID-19.
Each day, meals can be picked up to eat, including breakfast, lunch and a snack.
