Better chance of rain this afternoon

We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered storms will continue into tomorrow so keep your raincoat handy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return by the weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Next week will really be dictated by where the pair of tropical systems in the Atlantic go. If they come here, our weather will be quite a bit wetter and cooler, obviously. If they pass us by, there is a chance we get a fair bit warmer than normal for a day or two, and if they miss us completely, we can expect typical August weather.
But currently, next week is still in “wait and see” mode.
