Petal woman sentenced for stealing mail

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to theft or receipt of stolen mail matter.
Senior U. S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 36-year-old Angelia Dawn Sanford to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. Sanford must also pay restitution to a victim and a $1,000 fine.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators found multiple pieces of mail matter not belonging to Sanford or her co-defendant, Booker Tallieferro Hilton, during a search of their home on April 2, 2017.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the mail was stolen, and Sanford and Booker confessed to stealing the mail, according to prosecutors.
Sanford and Hilton were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 24, 2019. Sanford pleaded guilty on May 12, 2020, with Hilton following on June 17, 2020.
Hilton is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.