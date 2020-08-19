Petal parents question school district’s virtual learning option

“There’s no difference in the standards that are being presented,” Dillon said. “We have a set of standards that we are required to do for all K-12 students. So, this Edgeniuty program is the Mississippi Department of Education approved; therefore, our teachers have looked through the standards. Now, does that mean on Monday, next Monday, is the person in Edgenuity doing the exact same things as the person in the classroom, maybe, maybe not. It’s just depending on where they are at, but again it is all based on the Mississippi standards, which is what we adhere to and what we teach.”