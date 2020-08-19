One passenger dead in two-car crash in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car crash resulted in the death of a passenger of one of the vehicles at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Cole Road Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Travis Luck of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Troop J, troopers responded to the crash to investigate the scene at 7:24 p.m.
The investigation revealed that a Nissan, driven by Bryce Mitchell, of Hattiesburg, was turning left from U.S. Highway 98 eastbound onto Cole Road when a Nissan SUV, driven by Ashia Smith, of Hattiesburg, hit the passenger side of Mitchell’s vehicle.
Mitchell was not hurt in the crash but the passenger, Jackson Weaver, 22, of Hattiesburg, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Smith took some injuries from the crash along with a passenger, Angela Adams, of Columbia, in her vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation according to Luck.
