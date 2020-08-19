Laurel officers recognized for arresting capital murder suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel recognized two officers this week for an arrest they made back in June.
Officers Macon Davis and Justin Landrum arrested Michael Benge during an overnight traffic stop. Laurel Chief Tommy Cox says Benge was wanted for the death of a Louisiana man, Dedrick Grant Jr., who was found dead in Lumberton.
“He stops a murderer who had killed somebody in that car with the gun he was sitting on, that was in a middle of a quiet night, so you never what’s going to happen,” Cox said. “It’s easy to criticize police until you walk in their shoes so to speak.”
Cox says Benge later revealed he contemplated killing Davis before being arrested.
“When he looked in the rearview mirror and saw Justin he said, ‘I knew my time was up and there was no point of trying anything,’ and so he just decided to go with us peacefully, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m glad that it went without incident,” Davis said.
Benge was later charged with capital murder.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.