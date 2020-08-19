Keesler Federal offering public Shred Day Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Keesler Federal Credit Union will hold a free Shred Day for Petal area residents Saturday.
Each person may bring up to five bags of sensitive documents for the credit union to shred under controlled supervision.
The event is being done to protect people from becoming a victim to identity theft and prevent very important information from going to the wrong hands.
According to a study done in 2019, criminals are becoming more familiar with getting through authentication processes to perform identity theft.
People are encouraged to shred documents like old tax documents, bank and investment statements, canceled checks and old pay stubs as criminals often steal Social Security numbers from people or financial information to make things such as:
- Fake income tax return
- Fraudulent purchases
- Open utility or wireless accounts
- Take over or open a bank account
- Get a loan or lease
- Receive illegal government benefits
Shred Day in Petal is one of the four events Kessler Federal will be sponsoring this year.
The event will be from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Keesler Federal’s Petal branch off Evelyn Gandy Parkway.
