JPD: 60-year-old woman admits to stealing over $35K in jewelry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman after she allegedly admitted to stealing over $35,000 in jewelry from a local jeweler.
The incident happened Monday at Beckham Custom Jewelers in the District at Eastover in Jackson.
Jackson police say they reviewed video surveillance of the incident and determined that a pair of earrings and a Rolex watch was stolen totaling over $35,000.00.
Police later identified the suspect as Loretta Garner.
Authorities say Garner was located at a nearby hotel in North Jackson. After being interviewed, police say she admitted to stealing the jewelry.
Garner was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.