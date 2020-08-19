Human trafficking awareness group speaks on trending hashtag

PINE BELT (WDAM) - A popular hashtag, “Save the Children,” is circulating on social media, aiming to bring awareness to human trafficking, specifically child trafficking.
Human trafficking effects millions worldwide and people are working to make others more aware of the issue.
“They’ve suddenly heard it and they want to do something,” said Susie Harvill, founder of Advocates for Freedom. “This is wonderful. I could not be more delighted that people are doing something. We need to have marches and walks and talks about this all of the time.”
Harvill says this hashtag is a great effort to get information out about this issue, but users need to know if what they’re sharing is true or not.
“If it’s on Facebook, it may not be accurate,” Harvill said. “I just encourage people to look a little deeper. Some things can be accidentally changed and it may not be accurate. We really do want to help them know what is true and what is not.”
Harvill says a great way to get correct information is to join an advocacy organization.
“Find a group that knows how to train them, really train them on how to become a speaker, an advocate and how to work against human trafficking and what to tell kids,” Harvill said. “Get some training under your belt and let’s go to work. We can make a difference in the next 10 years.”
Advocates for Freedom is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide awareness and education of human trafficking.
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.
