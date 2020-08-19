Grand larceny suspect wanted in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing a lawnmower on Aug. 13.
According HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Broadway Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man stole a Hustler zero-turn 54-inch cut mower.
If anyone can identify the man pictured or have any information related to their grand larceny investigation, contact HPD or Metro Crime stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
