Grand larceny suspect wanted in Hattiesburg
If anyone can identify the man pictured or have any information related to their grand larceny investigation, contact HPD or Metro Crime stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | August 19, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:48 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in stealing a lawnmower on Aug. 13.

According HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Broadway Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man stole a Hustler zero-turn 54-inch cut mower.

The incident happened in 1600 block of Broadway Drive around 5:30 a.m. when a man stole a Hustler zero-turn 54-inch cut mower. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.