Forrest County Sheriff’s Office to host blood drive for lieutenant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A member of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will soon need blood donations, and the department is rising to the occasion.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is holding the “Blue Blood Heroes” community blood drive Thursday at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The blood drive will benefit Forrest County Lt. Terrell Carson, who is battling multiple myeloma. In a few months, he’ll rely on blood donations to help him recover from a stem cell transplant.
“Tough situation, it hit me all at once and had to have a lot of blood and platelets to survive,” Carson said.
“This blood drive will be greatly appreciated for me and my family and also for people that may need blood,” he added.
Several members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will be donating for Carson.
“It’s almost tear-jerking because you got people that’s really concerned about you and taking time out of their day to donate for you for a good cause,” Carson said.
All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 will be followed at the blood drive.
“They’re actually doing the antibody test for COVID-19, so anyone that comes in they’ll get that screening and they’ll get the results within 14 days,” said Sheriff Charlie Sims.
Sims is challenging the Pine Belt to come out and donate.
“They did an event on the coast and they got 108 people to show up,” Sims said. “We need to show the coast that we’re much more supportive up here in the Pine Belt community, so I’d love to have 109 or more.”
“Just asking everybody in the community to come out and support,” Carson said. “Do it for the community, most of all do it for me, because I really and truly need it and I promise you it will be greatly appreciated.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.