2 Covington Co. football programs suspended after players test positive for coronavirus

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Both Seminary and Mount Olive High School football teams are on 14-day quarantine after one player on each team tested positive for COVID-19.
Covington County School District Superintendent Babette Duty said the quarantines will force the cancellation of a scrimmage between Seminary and Collins High School on Aug. 28.
Seminary has also canceled its first two regular season games, while Mount Olive has canceled at least one game.
In addition to football players, Duty said one girls volleyball player and one cheerleader at Seminary High School have also tested positive for coronavirus.
That school’s volleyball team and cheerleading squad have also been placed on 14-day quarantine.
